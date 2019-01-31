IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced Displacement in Cotabato City (Issue No.1 | 30 Jan 2019)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 21 January 2019, some residents of Barangay Tamontaka 2, Cotabato City fled their homes, allegedly due to threats they had received in connection with the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

CURRENT SITUATION

Approximately 192 persons (57 families) have sought refuge in Barangay Makir, in the adjoining municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province. An unconfirmed number of families have also reportedly sought refuge in other towns.