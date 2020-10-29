IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced displacement in Bongao Municipality, Tawi-Tawi Province due to disaster (IDPPAR No. 15, Issue No. 01, 2020 | 20 October 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 19 October 2020, Tropical Depression Pepito (Saudel) brought heavy rains which caused damage in the coastline community in Sitio Kallang, Brgy. Sanga-Sanga, Bongao Municipality in Tawi-Tawi Province, forcing residents to leave their homes in search for a safer place.

CURRENT SITUATION

As of 20 October 2020, a total of 46 families (approximately 230 individuals) were displaced by the storm surge. The displaced families sought temporary shelters in Yusop Daiz Elementary School. Based on the initial assessment conducted by the barangay officials, two to three families are sharing in one classroom. The local authorities are constantly monitoring the situation of other coastline barangays due to the continuous rainfall.

Meanwhile, the displaced families expressed food and non-food items such as shelter materials, hygiene kits and clean water for drinking as their urgent needs.