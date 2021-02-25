IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced Displacement in Balabag, Kidapawan City due to Earthquake (IDPPAR no. 02, Issue no. 01, 2021, 2021)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Davao del Sur on 7 February 2021 at around 12:22PM. Varying intensities were also recorded in different areas, with Kidapawan City experiencing intensity level V earthquake.

The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Kidapawan City, through its City Social Welfare Office (CSWO) and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer (CDRRMO), offered preemptive evacuation to families residing in the identified landslide-prone areas in barangay Ilomavis and Balabag, all in Kidapawan City. Despite the evacuation assistance from LGU, around 22 families (approximately 110 individuals) from Sitio Umpan, Brgy. Balabag opted to be relocated to a safer ground within the same barangay, while the residents of Brgy. Ilomavis refused to be relocated and stated that they will only transfer to the identified relocation sites in the barangay when the need arises. Said families signed a waiver by reason of their refusal to be relocated. The staff of CSWO are currently deployed in various identified relocation sites for the registration of the affected families coming from Sitio Mawig in Brgy. Balabag.

CURRENT SITUATION

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office XII and Kidapawan City LGU distributed laminated sacks (tarpaulins), solar lanterns and food packs. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) also conducted site mapping.