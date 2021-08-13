IDP Protection Assessment Report - Forced Displacement in Al-Barka Municipality, Basilan Province (IDPPAR no. 08, Issue no. 01, 2021 | August 2021)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 3 August 2021, the personal bodyguard of the Local Chief Executive was shot dead in Brgy. Kuhon Lennuh in Al-Barka municipality for unknown reason. The incident caused the displacement of around 400 families (approximately 2,000 individuals), fearing for possible escalation as they believe that the relatives of the killed person might retaliate. The displaced families sought temporary refuge in the homes of their relatives and they are currently dispersed in the nearby areas of Tipotipo, Ungkaya Pukan, and Lamitan City.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 5 August 2021, The Municipal Social Welfare Officer of Al-Barka Municipality conducted an assessment on the protection needs of the affected populations. Also, the local government sought the assistance of the Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC), as well as the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) of the BARMM, to intervene in the settlement of the killing incident.