IDP Protection Assessment Report - Force displacement due to armed conflict in municipality of Tipo-Tipo, Basilan province (IDPPAR no. 1, Issue no. 01, 2021)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 29 January 2021, an armed encounter erupted between the joint elements of the security forces of the government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) against unidentified armed men in Barangay Bohebaca, Tipo-Tipo, Municipality, Basilan Province, resulting to displacement of 43 families (approximately 215 individuals) who sought temporary refuge with their relatives. According to report, one was killed and another person was wounded as a result of the firefight.

CURRENT SITUATION

As of 1 February 2021, 14 families (approximately 70 individuals) have returned to Barangay Bohebaca, while the other families have opted to stay with their relatives due to fear of possible retaliation. The Municipal Local Government Unit (MLGU) of Tipo-Tipo has provided relief packs to some displaced families through the Barangay Local Government Units (BLGUs) of host communities and currently, the Tipo-Tipo Municipal Office of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) and i-PART monitors are continuously monitoring and validating the situation of the IDPs. Meanwhile, a joint task force composed of the 114th Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the security forces of the government were temporarily deployed in the affected communities to help stabilize peace and security.