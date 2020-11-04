IDP Protection Assessment Report - Flooding in Mamasapano due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Ofel and Pepito (IDPPAR no. 19, Issue no. 01, 2020 | 23 October 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 14 – 17 October 2020, widespread flash floods caused by heavy rainfall ravaged some parts of Southern Philippines, resulting to damage in life and property. Floods are recurring due to downpour spawned by low pressure areas as well as the landfall of Pepito as a tropical storm.

On 17 October 2020, due to the continuous heavy rainfall, immense floods submerged 90% of the areas in the municipality. It affected 14 barangays in Mamasapano Municipality, such as Bagumbong Dabenayan, Daladap, Dasikil, Liab, Libutan, Lusay, Mamasapano, Manungkaling, Pidsandawan, Pimbalakan, Sapakan, Tuka, Tukanalipao.

CURRENT SITUATION

As of 22 October, 2020 at 12:00PM, the flash floods slightly subsided after no rain was experienced during the day, but the floodwaters have affected the agricultural products of the communities like corn, rice and other vegetable crops, particularly in Barangay Manungkaling, Sapakan, Lusay, Pidsandawan and Tuka, all in Mamasapano Municipality.

According to MDRRMO of Mamasapano Municipality, a total of 2,984 families or about 16,280 individuals have been affected by the flooding, but the populations are either staying in their respective homes or with their relatives. For more information, please download the IDPPAR.