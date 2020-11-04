IDP Protection Assessment Report - Flooding in Datu Salibo municipality, Maguindanao province due to typhoon Ofel (IDPPAR no. 16, Issue no. 01, 2020 | 23 October 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 17 October 2020, heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Ofel caused flooding in Datu Salibo affecting 17 barangays – Alonganen, Andavit, Balanakan, Buayan, Butilen, Dado, Damabalas, Duaminanga, Kalipapa, Liong, Magaslong, Masigay, Pagatin, Pandi, Penditen, Sambulawan, and Tee.

CURRENT SITUATION

Community and Family Services Incorporated (CFSI) conducted actual assessment on 21 October 2020. According to MDRRMO of Datu Salibo, 6,712 families with a total of 33,560 individuals were affected by the flooding. Affected families whose houses were already submerged in water had decided to flee from their homes and had sought refuge in safer grounds. The rainfall already stopped during the assessment, but the water level continues to rise. The extent of the damage of the floods in the locality is still being determined by the LGU. For more information, please download the IDPPAR.