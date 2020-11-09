IDP Protection Assessment Report - Flooding in Datu Piang municipality due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Ofel and Pepito (IDPPAR no. 20, Issue no. 01, 2020 | 23 October 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 11 October 2020, continuous downpour brought about by Typhoon Ofel resulted in torrential flooding in Datu Piang Municipality affecting 16 barangays - Poblacion, Reina Regente, Kanguan, Damalanas, Magaslong, Buayan, Balanaken, Alonganen, Liong, Masigay, Kalipapa, Duaminanga, Balong, Montay, Dado and Ambadao.

On 20 October 2020, sudden increase of water level was noticed due to heavy rainfall. Many houses are reportedly submerged and damaged because of the flood.

CURRENT SITUATION

According to DRRMO of Datu Piang Municipality, a total of 8,369 families have been affected but are still staying in their respective homes and relatives, except for the four families from Barangay Reina Regente who evacuated to Barangay Poblacion because their houses are located along the river and their houses were completely devastated by the massive flooding.

The Local Government Unit (LGU) is preparing to distribute Family Relief Packs and 10 kilograms of rice to be provided to the affected families.

The DRRMO mentioned three hazards in their municipality, to wit: 1) COVID — 19 pandemic; 2) huge volume of water hyacinth which clogged the bridges; and 3) massive flooding across 16 barangays.

Flooding is not new to the residents of Datu Piang. They usually expect it during rainy season since Datu Piang rivers and marshlands are considered as catch basin of various rivers coming from Bukidnon and North Cotabato provinces.