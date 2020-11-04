IDP Protection Assessment Report - Flooding in Datu Montawal municipality, Maguindanao province (IDPPAR no. 17, Issue no. 01, 2020 | 23 October 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 14 October 2020, a massive temporary evacuation happened in the Municipalities of Datu Montawal, Pagalungan, Pikit, Midsayap and Pigcawayan due to intense flooding brought about by heavy rainfalls. Hundreds of houses in the Provinces of Cotabato and Maguindanao were submerged in floodwaters due to sudden downpour.

CURRENT SITUATION

In Pagalungan Municipality, the heavy flooding affected four barangays – Poblacion, Inug-ug, Layog, and Galakit – where most of the residents’ houses were submerged to floodwaters. On 21 October 2020, CFSI conducted an actual assessment on the affected areas in the Municipality of Pagalungan, Maguindanao. Based on the assessment conducted, there were already 10,608 affected households in 12 barangays of the said municipality. Out of which, 680 households of four barangays were forcibly displaced along roadside mostly fronting their houses. The incident also resulted to disruption of their livelihood as there were estimated PhP4,000,000.00 worth of crops damaged. For more information, please download the IDPPAR.