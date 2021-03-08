IDP Protection Assessment Report - Firefight in Barangay Lukketon, Sumisip, Basilan, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) (IDPPAR no. 04, Issue no. 01, 2021 | 05 March 2021)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 28 February 2021, a firefight erupted between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and armed men who are allegedly affiliated with the MILF in Brgy. Lukketon, Sumisip Municipality. The two-hour armed encounter between the parties resulted to the displacement of 70 families (approximately 350 individuals) who have sought temporary shelters in the neighboring communities of Brgy. Tumahubong and Sitio Behe Buwaye, all in Sumisip municipality while the rest of the displaced individuals fled in Isabela City. The armed encounter resulted to seven casualties from both parties.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 1 March 2021, the members of the Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC), under the leadership of the Chief Executive of Sumisip Municipality, have convened to discuss on the peaceful settlement of the issue between the parties. Meanwhile, the displaced families expressed urgent needs which includes food and hygiene materials.