IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao due to longstanding rido (IDPPAR No. 03, 2022: Issue No. 1)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 07 February 2022, at around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a firefight between two warring groups had erupted in Brgy. Mulaog in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao. According to reports, the said firefight had escalated affecting the nearby barangay of Senditan resulting to the displacement of the residents who took shelter in the nearby madrasahs. The incident is said to be caused by a long-standing conflict between two notorious groups that started back in 2019.

On 11 February 2022, at around 11 o’clock in the morning, another firefight between the same groups ensued at Barangay Senditan, Sultan Kudarat Maguindanao resulting to more numbers of IDPs fleeing to nearby barangays. Some of the IDP have been reported to take shelter in the nearby barangay of Mulaog.

The firefight resulted to the displacement of around 704 families or approximately 3,386 individuals. Some of the IDP have stayed at the homes of relatives, while some opted to stay at evacuation centers such as the Daycare Centers of the Madrasah Schools in Brgys. Calzada, Macaguiling, Limbo, and Inawan.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 16 February 2022, at 1:30 in the afternoon, the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) – Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) Team conducted IDP validation and needs assessment in the four (4) evacuation sites, particularly in Al-Irshad College (Madrasah), Senditan Madrasah, Lower Limbo Mosque, and Datu Mulok Elementary School.

Based on the assessment, seven hundred four (704) families have evacuated from Barangay Senditan and Barangay Mulaog. Some of these families are now staying at different evacuation sites, while some are staying at the homes of relatives.