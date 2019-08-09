IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement in South Upi, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 09, Issue No. 01, 2019)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

A firefight erupted at around 09:20 am on 28 July 2019 in Barangay Kuya, South Upi Municipality due to a longstanding dispute between private parties. Residents of Sitios (sub-villages) Walew, Ideng, Furo Wagey, and Dakeluan of the said barangay, who were tending their farmlands at that time, immediately fled when they heard gunfire and sought refuge at the barangay hall.

The fighting is reportedly linked to conflicting land claims and the killing of a resident of Barangay Kuya in December 2016. failed to resolve the issue fully. A criminal case for murder remained pending, and a recent attempt to serve a warrant of arrest upon the alleged assailants resulted in the exchange of gunfire.

CURRENT SITUATION

Approximately 560 individuals (112 families), who are indigenous people from the Teduray tribe, remain displaced due to the incident as of this report. Most of them are temporarily staying at the compound of the barangay hall, occupying multipurpose structures and kiosks. Others are at the chapel, while some have sought refuge with host families.

The affected population faces continued uncertainty about the security situation. Further displacement occurred on the evening of 6 August, when some residents of the same village fled following alleged sightings of armed men in the area. This triggered rumors that an attack on the village is imminent. However, the tensions later subsided, and those who had evacuated during this subsequent incident were able to return home shortly thereafter.