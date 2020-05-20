IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement in Pikit, North Cotabato due to Clan feud) (IDPPAR no. 05, Issue no. 01, 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 24 March 2020, a firefight has ensued in Barangay Balongis, Municipality of Pikit caused by a long-standing dispute between two Commanders that are affiliated with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). The incident forced approximately 395 families to flee their homes and have sought refuge in the neighboring villages in Barangay Galakit and Barangay Linandangan, all in the Municipality of Pagalungan, Province of Maguindanao.

On 12 April 2020, another fighting incident between the warring parties has erupted in Barangay Talitay, Municipality of Pikit and in Barangay Bagoinged, Municipality of Pagalungan, Province of Maguindanao. There are undetermined number of families forced to flee their homes.

On 07 May 2020, a firefight has erupted again in Barangay Balongis, which has escalated in barangays Nunguan and Balatican, all in Pikit Municipality. Approximately 965 families were forced to flee their homes and sought refuge in Barangay Galakit of Pagalungan Municipality and Barangay Batulawan of Pikit Municipality. Recurrence of fighting incidences continue to affect the people as the dispute remain unresolved.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 11 May 2020, the community-based monitors of the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) have conducted an assessment at the IDP sites in Barangay Galakit of Pagalungan Municipality and Barangay Batulawan of Pikit Municipality. Based on the assessment conducted, there are 965 families from Barangay – Balongis, Nunungan and Balatican, all in Pikit Municipality that are still displaced: 45 families at Batulawan Elementary School; 31 families at Batulawan covered court; 93 families at Cotabato Foundation College; and 796 families are in host families in Barangay Galakit and Barangay Batulawan, all in Pikit Municipality.