17 Oct 2019

IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement in Maguindanao caused by a family feud (rido) (IDPPAR no. 15, Issue no. 01, 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 17 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (484.39 KB)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 14 October 2019, armed clashes erupted between two private parties that have been engaged in a longstanding personal dispute. Both are members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front - Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (MILF-BIAF). The armed clashes have caused forcible displacements of the residents of Barangay Dungguan, Datu Montawal municipality and Barangay Inug-ug, Pagalungan municipality, both in the province of Maguindanao. Tension began to escalate a few days before the armed clashes, which then prompted community leaders to advise the people to preemptively evacuate to safer areas.

CURRENT SITUATION

There are approximately 938 families (4,690 persons) who were forced to flee their homes in Barangay Dungguan, Datu Montawal and Barangay Inug-ug, Pagalungan. As of this report, they have taken temporary shelter in community structures identified as evacuation sites, and some in private facilities.

