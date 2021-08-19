IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement in Magkulangay, San Fernando Municipality, Bukidnon Province due to Armed Encounter (IDPPAR no. 9, Issue no.1, 2021 | 3 August 2021)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

In November 2018, an armed encounter between the government armed forces and the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) occurred in the remote villages of San Fernando Municipality in Bukidnon Province. At the time of armed encounter, 125 families (approximately 625 individuals) fled their homes from Sitio Sil-angun and Sitio Lucap to Sitio Pandarasdasan and Purok 6B in Barangay Magkalungay, San Fernando Municipality.

CURRENT SITUATION

To date, the number of protractedly displaced families from Barangay Magkalungay has reached 148 families (approximately 573 individuals). Additions are the new couples from 2018 to present.

As per report from the local officials, some of the displaced families filed their voters’ registration and are beneficiaries of the government program such as 4Ps in the host communities. Also, these IDPs benefitted from the birth registration project of Assistance and Cooperation for Community Resilience and Development, Inc (ACCORD) and the local government unit (LGU). They have representation at the barangay and municipal levels, an indigenous people leader and a sitio leader.