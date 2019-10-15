15 Oct 2019

IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Storm Surge in Bangao, Tawi-Taw (IDPPAR no. 14, Issue no. 01, 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 09 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (643.37 KB)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 13 September 2019, a tropical storm (locally named "Marilyn") brought a storm surge that hit the coastal barangays of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, resulting in displacement and destruction of houses and properties. Based on the assessment conducted by the local government units and local partners, 82 houses were totally damaged while another 70 houses were partially damaged.

CURRENT SITUATION

Out of 152 families (approximately 760 persons) who were displaced, 63 families have already returned to their places of origin. The Provincial and Municipal local government units (P/MLGUs) have provided relief packs to the affected families, each consisting of 25 kg of rice, canned goods, and noodles.

As of this report, the remaining 89 families are still staying in evacuation sites while awaiting the reconstruction of their damages houses. In an interview with some of these families, they expressed immediate needs for additional food supplies, clothing and other non-food items, housing materials for the reconstruction of their houses, and hygiene kits for the children and women.

