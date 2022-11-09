IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) - Rempes, Upi, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 03, 2022: Issue no. 01 | Reporting Period: 2 November 2022)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

The 16th tropical cyclone for 2022, Tropical Storm Paeng, unleashed torrential rain that triggered floods and landslides in parts of Mindanao. It struck just as we were heading into a long weekend to mark ll Saint’s and All Soul’s day. Damage to the infrastructures, agriculture, business, and lives of at least 67 individuals in Mindanao, particularly in Maguindanao Province, BARMM. The incident caused widespread displacement in Central Mindanao. As of October 30, 2022, Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action for Disaster Incidence (READi) reported 582,884 individuals (202,598 households in 389 Barangay) affected by the typhoon. In Upi municipality, one of the most affected barangay is Rempes. No IDPs but 1,783 families were affected, with seven casualties.

CURRENT SITUATION

Affected families of Barangay Rempes stay in their homes, but their sources of livelihood are damaged. In addition, there is an impending hazard at the top of the mountain adjacent to the sitio where the IDPs reside. According to the IDPs, water continued to flow with mud from the top of the mountain. They expressed fear of massive erosion directly eroding the area where they are now staying.