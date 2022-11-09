IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) - Magsaysay, Parang, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 03, 2022: Issue no. 01 | Reporting Period: 3 November 2022)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

The 16th tropical cyclone for 2022, Tropical Storm Paeng, unleashed torrential rain that triggered floods and landslides in parts of Mindanao. It struck just as we were heading into a long weekend to mark ll Saint’s and All Soul’s day. Damage to the infrastructures, agriculture, business, and lives of at least 67 individuals in Mindanao, particularly in Maguindanao Province, BARMM. The incident caused wide displacement in Central Mindanao. As of 30 October 2022, Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action in Disaster Incidence (READi) reported 582,884 individuals (202,598 households in 389 Barangay) affected by the typhoon.

In Parang municipality, one of the most affected barangay is Magsaysay. Representing 5.87% of the Parang population, Barangay Magsaysay’s 6,046 population were all affected by the typhoon, but only 67% or 4,051 (935 families) were affected by the typhoon were displaced.

CURRENT SITUATION

The evacuees are gradually returning to their places of origin. However, those IDPs with houses that are damaged remain in the evacuation centers in Parang. Clearing operations of the local government to the affected site were also ongoing, and retrieving personal belongings and documents and cleaning of the houses by the residents are happening as of reporting period.