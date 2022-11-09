IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) - Kuya, South Upi, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 03, 2022: Issue no. 01 | Reporting Period: 7 November 2022)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 28 October 2022, Typhoon Nalgae, locally known as “Paeng,” brought havoc to Maguindanao, particularly in the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. It devastated the people’s lives, properties, and livelihoods, resulting in casualties and damages. At about 2:00 AM, the onset of flooding and landslide was as the people were sleeping and trapped in their houses. At 8:00 AM, the affected families evacuated to safer grounds, particularly in evacuation centers, and some sought to stay with their relatives in the nearby barangays.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 05 November 2022, CFSI Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted protection monitoring and assessment of the needs of the affected populations hit by the STS Nalgae, locally known as Paeng, in the municipality of South Upi, Maguindanao. The STS caused landslides and flash floods in some areas of the municipality. Landslides transpired on the national highway on 27 October 2022 at 11:00 in the evening, particularly in Sitios of Kininan, Iking, Kulate, Binaton, Balete, and Poblacion, all in Brgy. Romangaob. There were also reported landslides in Sitios of Sta. Fe, Kiampas, Refra and Poblacion, all in Brgy. Looy. And lastly, landslides also occurred in Sitios of Montay and Bugoy of Brgy. San Jose, as well as Sitio Triftif of Brgy. Kuya

The increased water level in Barangay Kuya’s rivers, particularly the Semen River, Rifao river, and Tran river, resulted in flooding, specifically in communities near the river bank. Thus water entered into houses of affected communities in Brgy. Kuya, Pilar and Itaw. Three (3) classrooms, including the computer room in Lumao National High School at Brgy. Kuya was also affected by the flood.

The municipality also reported one casualty, particularly in Brgy. Romangaob and one missing in Sitio Guila-Guiala, Brgy. Kuya. There are reported 31 damaged houses, primarily situated in Habitat Housing Project in Sitio Guila-Guila, Brgy. Kuya, along with the warehouse and market site, also totally washed-out of the typhoon.