IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) - Brgy. Mamasapano and Brgy. Tuka, Mamasapano, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 03, 2022: Issue no. 01 | Reporting Period: 31 October 2022)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 29 October 2022, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) convened the members of the Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT) and relevant BARMM ministries to discuss significant updates related to the onslaught of the Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Paeng and to agree on a rapid needs assessment activities. As agreed in this inter-agency meeting, there will be a multi-cluster rapid needs assessment in Maguindanao and SGA of the BARMM tomorrow, 30 October, and Monday, 31 October. The assessment will cover eight clustered areas using the RNA tool with multisectoral coverage and team compositions. The MHT members, including CFSI, will lead in clustered areas with government agencies assigned to each team.

On 30 October 2022, CFSI joined the inter-agency cluster 4 assessment team in Mamasapano and Datu Salibo in Maguindanao del Sur.

CURRENT SITUATION

The flooding occurred on 29 October and not on the day of the heavy rain on 28 October. The arrival of the floodwater was slow but strong and broad in scope, which affected all 14 barangays of the municipality and 4,429 families or approximately 27,807 individuals, about 90% of the population of the entire municipality. In addition, no displacement of civilians was reported. Still, the Mamasapano LGU has prepared the municipal gymnasium and the Mamasapano elementary and high schools near the premise of the municipal hall in Brgy. Poblacion in case there would be a need to evacuate the affected residents, especially from the worst affected barangays of Mamasapano, Manungakling, and Tuka.