IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) - Brgy. Damablas, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 03, 2022: Issue no. 01 | Reporting Period: 31 October 2022)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 29 October 2022, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) convened the members of the Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT) and relevant BARMM ministries to discuss significant updates related to the onslaught of the Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Paeng and to agree on a rapid needs assessment activities. As agreed in this inter-agency meeting, there will be a multi-cluster rapid needs assessment in Maguindanao and SGA of the BARMM tomorrow, 30 October, and Monday, 31 October. The assessment will cover eight clustered areas using the RNA tool with multisectoral coverage and team compositions. The MHT members, including CFSI, will lead in clustered areas with government agencies assigned to each team.

On 30 October 2022, CFSI joined the inter-agency cluster 4 assessment team in Mamasapano and Datu Salibo in Maguindanao del Sur.

CURRENT SITUATION

All the municipality’s barangays were affected and submerged by the flood water. 10 Barangays with 4,839 families affected, as reported by the MSWDO and MDRRMO. Sixty-five families from Barangay Pandi and Penditen have evacuated to Barangay Damablas of Datu Salibo and Brgy. Damablas of Datu Piang. Twenty-four of these families are staying in Damablas Elementary School in Datu Piang. 15 families from Brgy. Pandi, whose houses were washed out, have been staying by the roadside and sleeping in makeshift tents since Saturday.