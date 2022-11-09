IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) - Barangay Magaslong, Datu Piang, Maguindanao, Maguindanao del Norte, BARMM (IDPPAR No. 03, 2022: Issue no. 01 | Reporting Period: 2 November 2022)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

Tropical Depression Paeng further intensifies into Tropical Storm Paeng and has brought continuous heavy rainfall affecting the entire Mindanao. This brought devastation in some municipalities of Maguindanao del Sur and del Norte, as flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas occurred. The devastation destroyed structures, livelihoods, lifelines, and loss of lives. In addition, some areas situated along the riverside, lake, and streams of water or tributaries experience flooding.

On 29 October 2022 at 13:00h, after how many decades of historical disaster timeline, the municipality of Datu Piang experienced a flash flooding event affecting four (4) barangays, namely: barangay Magaslong, Kanguan, Poblacion, and Damabalas—after that, affecting the remaining 12 barangays situated along the Rio grande.

Initially, the team (MDRRMO, AFP 6IB Charlie Company, PNP-MPS, BFP & Municipal SAR team) were doing flood assessment and monitoring in Datu Piang AOR to include its boundaries, resident from barangay pandi, Datu Salibo shouted for help as flash flood strike their communities. Since the flood monitoring team usually brought flood rescue gear and the Search, Rescue, and Retrieval (SAR) team while assessing, this team was the first to respond to barangay pandi residents out of a more than 5ft flash flood. After more than an hour of saving lives, the team rushed again to Barangay Magaslong, Datu piang, after receiving a call for help from Barangay Chairman.

The perennial flooding in Datu Piang has long been a problem. The municipality serves as the catch basin of flood waters from nearby municipalities. Hence, the area is highly susceptible to flash floods/floods.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 2 November 2022, the Community and Family Services International (CFSI)-Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted IDP protection monitoring, assessment activities, and Psychosocial Support Services (PSS) in the evacuation sites, particularly in COVID-19 Ligtas Center EC, Barangay Magaslong, Datu Piang.

As of the ERT assessment period, 331 families stayed at the COVID-19 Ligtas Center EC from the most affected barangay, particularly Barangay Magaslong. Moreover, there were 219 home-based affected families.