IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng) - Barangay Kusiong, Badak, Dinaig Proper, Broce and Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 03, 2022: Issue no. 01 | Reporting Period: 5 November 2022)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 28 October 2022, Typhoon Nalgae, locally known as “Paeng,” brought havoc to Maguindanao, particularly in the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. It devastated the people’s lives, properties, and livelihoods, resulting in casualties and damages. At about 2:00 AM, the onset of flooding and landslide was as the people were sleeping and trapped in their houses. At 8:00 AM, the affected families evacuated to safer grounds, particularly in evacuation centers, and some sought to stay with their relatives in the nearby barangays.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 5 November 2022, the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted IDP protection monitoring and assessment activities in the evacuation sites, particularly in Badak Covered Court Evacuation Center (EC), Dinaig Proper Elementary School EC, Broce Elementary School EC, and Awang Elementary EC. Moreover, the ERT also contacted and monitored the home-based IDPs, particularly in Sitio Lidepan, Sitio Tinabun, and Housing Site in Barangay Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

As of the ERT assessment, 41 IDP families were staying at the covered court in Barangay Badak, and 403 families home-based from its most affected sitios, particularly Sitio Manigo, Mandalay, and Bual. Dinaig Proper Elementary School EC has 291 families from its most affected sitios, particularly Sitio Suk, Minanga, Tuwgan, and Lipag.

Awang Elementary School EC has 108 families and 196 home-based also from sitios most affected, particularly Sitio Quarry, Sitio Lomboy, Sitio Pandaag and Sitio HMB1-Creak, HMB2, Green Hills, Nabilan, Tambanen, Crossing, Tenorio, KM II, Paningusan where eight death, one wounded, and four are still missing, the IDPs have no house to go back to dues to the massive landslide that happened in their areas. Moreover, 188 families from the most affected barangay Kusiong are also staying at Broce Elementary School EC, the IDPs are from Sitio Tinabun and 579 home-based Sitio Kibura, Pinutulan, Silungkit, Mandalay, Lidipan, Proper, Tinabon where 23 death, 3 Still Missing and 68 wounded, the IDPs have no house to go back to dues to the massive landslide that happened in their areas.