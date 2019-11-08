08 Nov 2019

IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to recent earthquakes (North Cotabato and Davao del Sur) initial areas of assessment (IDPPAR no. 16, Issue no. 03, 2019)

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
04 Nov 2019
Incident Background

A series of earthquakes have occurred in Central Mindanao within the month of October.

On 16 October 2019, at around 7:30 pm, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit a large area of Mindanao. In Region XI, the most affected area was the municipality of Magsaysay, in Davao del Sur province.

On 29 October 2019 at around 9:00 am, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook different parts of Mindanao (epicenter at Tulunan, North Cotabato). The municipalities of Bansalan and Magsasay in Davao del Sur were among those affected. Families were forced to leave their residences, and even some patients had to evacuate from hospitals.

CURRENT SITUATION

Municipality of Bansalan

A total of 561 families from different barangays and 126 patients from 3 hospitals were displaced. According to the Bansalan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), houses that were partially damaged by the 16 October 2019 earthquake are now categorized as totally damaged. Six (6) severely wounded individuals were brought to the nearest hospital.

Municipality of Magsaysay (updates)

Following the second earthquake on 29 October, a total of 958 families from 7 barangays are currently staying in different evacuation centers. The municipal hall of Magsaysay, which had earlier been damaged by the first earthquake on 16 October, has now been totally damaged. Families were forced to leave their homes because of the damage, and out of fear of recurrence or aftershocks.

Based on official reports after the 16 October earthquake, damaged houses and establishments reached 1,368 (219 totally damaged; 704 partially damaged; 445 lightly damaged).

The provincial and municipal local government units (LGUs), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Department of Health (DOH) have initially provided humanitarian assistance to IDPs.

