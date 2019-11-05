05 Nov 2019

IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to recent earthquakes (North Cotabato and Davao del Sur) initial areas of assessment (IDPPAR no. 16, Issue no. 01, 2019)

Incident background

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude Tectonic Earthquake jolted the Municipality of Tulunan, Province of North Cotabato. The earthquake caused destruction and displacement of populations across Region 11 and Region 12, specifically provinces of North Cotabato and Davao del Sur.

The earthquake affected 37,706 families or 188,533 individuals and claimed at least 22 lives. DROMIC Official Reports indicate that 6,293 families or 31,465 persons were displaced. The reports further show that 24,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have taken refuge inside 34 Evacuation Centers, while 7,465 are staying outside ECs camping outdoors with makeshift tents across Region 11 and 12.

Government, which remains on top of the situation has mobilized resources at all levels. In the case of North Cotabato, the Provincial Government has established preliminary coordination mechanisms, such as the activation of Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Incident Command Post (ICP), which are based in Amas, Kidapawan City. The Provincial Government of North Cotabato appreciated the ongoing assessment and response activities by various International and Non-government Organizations, Civic Groups and Private donors.

Current situation

On 02 November 2019, CFSI deployed its Mindanao Protection Project (MPP) team to assess the protection needs of people affected and displaced by earthquake in the municipalities of Tulunan, M’lang and Makilala in North Cotabato. These areas were selected on the bases of perceived most vulnerable, in need of immediate relief assistance and are reasonably accessible. Specifically, the MPP team assessed the following barangays/ECs: (1) Barangay Daig (Tulunan); (2) Barangay New Esperanza/Covered Court EC (M’lang); and (3) Poblacion EC (Makilala) whose IDPs are from eight (8) barangays, but the below barangays are deemed in most need of assistance:

• Barangay Bato,

• Barangay Buhay,

• Barangay Sto. Nino, and

• Barangay Indangan (Makilala).

Expressed immediate supports needed in the areas assessed are as follows.

  1. Temporary shelter/tarpaulins for the families whose houses were damaged,

  2. Food and water supplies

  3. Psychosocial intervention/trauma healing for affected individuals with manifested psychological distress

  4. Additional temporary learning centers

  5. Mosquito nets

  6. Sleeping mats

  7. Blankets

  8. Cooking utensils

  9. Hygiene kits

  10. Camp managers

  11. Clothing and undergarments

  12. Water containers

  13. Psychosocial and health personnel

  14. Flashlights with whistle

