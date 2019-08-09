IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to flash flood and landslide in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat (IDPPAR No. 10, Issue No. 01, 2019)

** INCIDENT BACKGROUND**

On 23 July 2019, residents of Barangay Tananzang (former part of Barangay Palavilla) and Barangay Blinkong in the municipality of Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat province fled their homes when heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides in the area.

In Barangay Tananzang, residents of Purok Nursery and Purok Lubi evacuated as the Tananzang creek overflowed. Two (2) houses were completely submerged; both of the affected families are currently staying with their relatives. Other internally displaced persons (IDPs) are now hosted in evacuation centers and some community structures within the barangay. Some agricultural animals perished in the flash floods, while farms and other agricultural lands were also flooded.

In addition, thirty-eight (38) families in Purok Sta. Ana, Barangay Blinkong were also forced to evacuate, but were able to return to their homes after several hours.

CURRENT SITUATION

Of the total 182 families who remain displaced as of this report, 130 families affected by flooding are currently staying in community structures in Purok Lubi (Barangay Tananzang). Meanwhile, fifty-two (52) families affected by landslides are hosted in Purok Nursery, also in Barangay Tananzang. According to the local authorities, houses owned by residents of Purok Lubi are being moved to a safer area away from the riverside, while families in Purok Nursery will be provided land for relocation purposes.

As of this report, the IDPs have already received assistance from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Lutayan, the Philippine Red Cross chapter in Sultan Kudarat, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), Local Government Unit (LGU) of Lutayan, and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region XII.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region XII conducted a geological site investigation in relation to the landslide. They subsequently advised that the 52 affected families need to be relocated as soon as possible, as the area they are living in is at high risk of such incidents. The municipal LGU of Lutayan has committed to provide land for the relocation site. According to the barangay chairman of Brgy. Tananzang, the families would already start vacating their current area of habitual residence after a week.