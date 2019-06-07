IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to election-related violence in Talitay, Maguindanao (IDPPAR No. 07, Issue No. 01, 2019)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 14 May 2019, violent skirmishes erupted in Talitay municipality, Maguindanao province, between supporters of opposing candidates for municipal elective positions during the local election that was concluded on the previous day. This resulted in the displacement of a total number of 464 families (approximately 2,320 individuals).

Similar incidents have been reported in the same municipality during the national elections in 2013 and 2016. This recurring pattern of politically motivated violence has already caused a number of forcible displacements of residents of the affected communities.

Following deployment of government security forces to the area, armed clashes ceased on the following day, 15 May.

CURRENT SITUATION

A total of 464 families (approximately 2,320 individuals) coming from Barangays Kilalan, Poblacion and Menggay, all in Talitay Municipality, have been displaced. The IDPs are currently hosted at Barangays Bongued and Kakar, all in Datu Odin Sinsuat municipality, Maguindanao province. Some of the IDPs are sharing dwellings with their relatives, while others have set up tents on open ground.

The security situation in the affected communities remains unpredictable. The number of IDPs is still expected to increase because the tensions have spread to neighboring villages. Despite the risks to their safety, some IDPs have tried to return to their homes and farms in order to harvest crops.