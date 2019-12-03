03 Dec 2019

IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to earthquake in North Cotabato province (IDPPAR no. 16, Issue no. 04, 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 27 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (843.71 KB)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 16th, 29th, and 31st of October 2019, a series of strong earthquakes jolted Cotabato province with magnitude 6.3, 6.6, and 6.5 respectively. The epicenter was located east of Tulunan municipality, Cotabato. The municipalities of Tulunan and Makilala, and the City of Kidapawan were among the areas that were greatly affected.

Due to consecutive occurrences of earthquake, severe damage to and destruction of houses, private and government infrastructures were reported as well as scores of casualties. Government institutions have mobilized their resources to provide aid to the victims. Non-government organizations conducted assessment and response activities, and private institutions and individuals donated relief assistance.

CURRENT SITUATION

In Kidapawan City, a total of 2,536 families were affected, and as of November 21, are staying in 21 designated evacuation sites. On October 29, 2019, forced evacuation was conducted in Sitios Embasi, Lapan, Bagong Silang, Sumayahon, and Imbag in Bar - s which make them unsafe for habitation, according to the assessment conducted by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) of Kidapawan.

In Makilala municipality, out of 38 barangays, 4 barangays were confirmed by MGB Region XII - :
Barangays Cabilao, Luayon, Bato, and Buhay.

In Tulunan municipality, a total of 11, 886 families were affected. According to the Municipal Social Welfare Officer, one (1) person reportedly died and 53 individuals were injured. A total of 346 families were affected in Barangay Daig; 219 families in Barangay Magbok; and 226 families in Barangay Paraiso. As of November 21, all of them are staying in temporary shelters and/or tents near their houses. No evacuation centers were designated in Tulunan due to major damage to every infrastructure. A geohazard assessment was conducted in the affected barangays by the MGB, together with the Municipal Engineering Department of Tulunan and Municipal Risk Reduction Management Offices (MDRRMO). Based on this, Barangays Daig, Paraiso, and Magbok, and a few sitios in Barangays Bacong and Banayal, were declared No-Build Zones.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Region XII also conducted assessments in the following barangays: Perez and Ilomavis (Kidapawan); Cabilao, Old Bulatukan, Batasan and Biangan in Makilala; Daig, Paraiso and Magbok in Tulunan.

Among the pressing needs of the IDPs are strong tents that will serve as temporary shelters, psychosocial interventions, potable water supply, medicines, and materials for temporary learning shelters. The local government units also need to identify suitable relocation sites for the affected population previously residing in the -Build Zones.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.