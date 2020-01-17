17 Jan 2020

IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to earthquake in Davao del Sur (IDPPAR No. 01, Issue No. 01, 8 January 2020)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 08 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 15 December 2019, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the province of Davao del Sur and its vicinity. The municipalities of Matanao and Magsaysay recorded the strongest intensity, with the surrounding municipalities also struck by the shaking, which brought deaths and destructions. These towns are also affected by the series of strong earthquakes in October 2019.

CURRENT SITUATION

There are over 171,000 individuals that were affected by the earthquake in 15 December affecting the municipalities of Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy, Kiblawan, and Padada, all in Davao del Sur Province. These towns were also rocked by the strong earthquakes in October displacing around 40,000 individuals of which 1,700 are still seeking shelter in makeshifts outside their homes. The Local Government Units of Padada and Hagonoy have immediately declared state of calamity because of the destructions and to utilize its calamity funds.

Based on reports, there are 20,452 partially damaged houses and 4,437 totally damaged houses in five (5) affected municipalities. Displaced families are hesitant to return to their homes instead they build makeshifts outdoors because they cannot guarantee that the structures of their houses are able to withstand the sudden ground shaking. Their temporary dwellings are made of light materials such as tarpaulins and plastic sheeting, which are exposed to elements and there is lack of privacy because they share with the other families.

The following are the expressed needs of the IDPs in a monitoring conducted by the Magungaya Mindanao Incorporated (MMI):

• Emergency shelter support either in cash or shelter materials;

• Food and non-food items such as sleeping kits;

• Psycho-social support; and

• Temporary learning schools (TLS) and teaching kits

