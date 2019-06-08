IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to Clan Feud in Midsayap, Cotabato (IDPPAR No. 08, Issue No. 01, 2019)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 01 May, around 211 families (approximately 1,055 persons) were forced to flee their homes in Barangays Kapinpilan and Tumbras, in the municipality of Midsayap, Cotabtato province due to a firefight between two parties. The incident was rooted in a clan feud (rido) between these parties, both of which are allegedly led by commanders of armed groups. The displaced population took refuge in the center sitio (sub-village) of Barangay Tumbras. The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of Midsayap distributed food packs to the IDPs during their stay at the evacuation site. The displaced families were able to return to their habitual residences after two or three days.

On 23 May, another firefight took place involving the same parties. This resulted in the displacement of around 273 families (approximately 1,365 persons) from the same barangays Tumbras and Kapinpilan, in Midsayap municipality. They sought refuge in the center sitios of Barangay Tumbras and Barangay Kapinpilan. The incident also disrupted the observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan, as the firefight erupted only a few minutes before the iftar meal (breaking of the daily fast during Ramadhan).

IDPs are temporarily sheltering in different locations: (1) Barangay hall of Tumbras, (2) Tumbras Covered Court, (3) Kapinpilan Covered Court, and (4) Kapinpilan Mosque.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) intervened immediately to help stabilize the situation. However, according to the local authorities, further negotiations between the parties are required in order to fully settle the issue and prevent further displacement.

CURRENT SITUATION

More than a week after the latest incident, most of the IDPs still opted to stay in the identified evacuation sites. Although the firefights have stopped, the security situation remains volatile in the absence of complete settlement between the parties.

The IDPs shared that they have not received assistance from the Local Government Unit (LGU) in the host area after this most recent displacement. This is due to the national policy restricting disbursement of government funds before and after elections.

The IDPs expressed the need for food assistance, as well as non-food items such as kitchen utensils, solar lantern, tarpaulins, blankets, and mats.

A number of children reportedly have fever and colds, while some elderly persons are experiencing attacks of high blood pressure. Available medical support from the host barangay and municipality is currently very limited.

While waiting for the authorities to declare their area of origin as safe for return, the IDPs appealed to the local authorities and humanitarian organizations for immediate and appropriate intervention, especially in response to the needs of vulnerable groups.