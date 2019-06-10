10 Jun 2019

IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement due to AFP vs. ASG armed conflict in Patikul, Sulu (IDPPAR no. 03, Issue no. 02, 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 10 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.07 MB)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On May 26, 2019, around 26 families from Barangay Igasan, Patikul municipality in Sulu province were displaced due to firefight between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Abu Sayaff Group (ASG). According to the local authorities, the conflict sparked when the armed group allegedly harassed the AFP while conducting a community dialogue related to the implementation of a government-led project on livelihood and infrastructure for the ASG returnees. The firefight resulted in the wounding of two (2) civilians and death of two (2) minors who were caught in the crossfire. The IDPs sought temporary shelter with their relatives and in the municipal hall.

CURRENT SITUATION

According to the local authorities, the displaced families had also returned to their habitual residences on the day after the armed clashes. The Municipal Local Government Unit provided "relief packs" as relief assistance to the affected families. UNHCR and its local partner are still monitoring the condition of the families who have reportedly returned.

