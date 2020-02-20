IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement caused by earthquake in Makilala, North Cotabato (IDPPAR no. 02, Issue no. 02, 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude Tectonic Earthquake jolted the Municipality of Makilala, Province of North Cotabato. The earthquake caused destruction and displacement of populations across Region 11 and Region 12, specifically provinces of North Cotabato and Davao del Sur.

The latest magnitude 6.9 happened last 15 December 2019 that devastated two Municipalities of Padada and Matanao Davao del Sur and aggravated fear of IDPs resulting them to prolong their stay in the Evacuation Centers and staying outside home for the Home-based IDPs.

Government, which remains on top of the situation has mobilized resources at all levels. In the case of North Cotabato, the Provincial Government has established preliminary coordination mechanisms, such as the activation of Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Incident Command Post (ICP), which are based in Amas, Kidapawan City. The Provincial Government of North Cotabato appreciated the ongoing assessment and response activities by various International and Non-government Organizations, Civic Groups and Private donors.

Humanitarian agencies now directly register to the LGU EOC for checking in either monitoring or distribution activities.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 12 February, the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) have conducted a protection monitoring in Pacheco Evacuation Center in Makilala Municipality. There are approximately 239 families (1,159 individuals) that are still displaced at the evacuation center.

These are IDPs who could not return to their place of origins because it has identified by the authorities as “no build zone”. Hence, there are no indications yet as to when they could return. IDPs are expecting the government to identify and provide relocation site for them.