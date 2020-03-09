IDP Protection Assessment Report - Displacement in Ampatuan, Maguindanao due to AFP vs. BIFF Fighting (IDPPAR no. 04, Issue no. 01, 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

At noontime on 1 March, the government security forces have launched mortar shelling against the Islamic State inspired group in the interior part of the SPMS box (Salibu, Pagatin, Mamasapano & Shariff Aguak), in barangay Pagatin 2 and Pusao, all in Shariff Saydona Mustapha.

At early morning on 2 March, mortar shelling and aerial bombings were overheard in the neighboring communities of the SPMS box in the upper part of the municipalities of Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer Ampatuan. The residents of Barangay Salman, Ampatuan and Barangay Tuayan, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan were forced to flee their homes. Also, there is a growing presence of military in the affected areas.

The mortar shelling has continued the following day in the upper sitio of Barangay Salman, Ampatuan Municipality.

CURRENT SITUATION

As of 3 March, there are approximately 2,000 persons displaced (400 families) in the municipalities of Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer Ampatuan based on assessments conducted by the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) and Magungaya Mindanao Inc. (MMI). Also, there are unaccounted number of affected populations who are confined near the conflict area but are now being responded by the local authorities.