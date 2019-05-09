IDP Protection Assessment Report - Clan Feud in Barangay Molon, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat (IDPPAR no. 04, Issue no. 01, 2019)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 20 April 2019, around 235 families (approximately 712 individuals) from remote communities along the borders of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat fled their homes for safety, after armed clashes due to a clan feud in Barangay Molon, Palimbang municipality, Sultan Kudarat province.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) were from the sitios (sub-villages) of Kumilat, Kisayan and Molmol, all in Barangay Ned, municipality of Lake Sebu in South Cotabato and from Barangays Molon and Kalibuan, municipality of Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat. Most of the IDPs are upland farmers from indigenous (Lumad) communities.

The displaced families sought refuge at a community structure (covered court) in Barangay Ned, where they stayed without proper beddings or privacy partitions. Food assistance was scarce, as the local government faced restrictions on the disbursement of funds during the election period.

Despite lack of clearance from the security sector that the IDPs’ place of origin was safe to return, the barangay chairperson allowed some of the IDPs to return on 29 April in order to access their farmland. However, persons with specific needs were advised to stay at the evacuation site, because tensions were still ongoing. These 317 vulnerable individuals included children and infants, pregnant women and mothers with small children, elderly persons, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

On 30 May – only one day after some of the IDPs returned – some civilians were injured in an incident of renewed fighting, forcing the returnees to immediately evacuate again to safer ground.

Root Cause of the Clan Feud (rido)

The rido reportedly started more than ten years ago, when the Municipal Government of Palimbang decided to convert the Sitio of Molon into a separate Barangay (the smallest local government unit). A certain Adam was then elected as the first barangay chairperson. On the next elections, another individual named Kalid Kulintang was elected as the new chairperson, but Adam refused to vacate his office in the barangay hall. Residents of Sitio Bogtok – Adam’s stronghold in Barangay Molon – also refused to acknowledge Kalid as the new chairperson and still recognized Adam as their leader. Fighting then ensued between these two sides, with the clashes mostly occurring in neighboring areas such as Barangay Ned.

The main actors in the latest confrontations are supporters of these two parties to the original dispute. Earlier in April 2019, a group led by a certain supporter of Adam (who is also known to be affiliated with an armed group) allegedly stole 13 horses and a carabao from civilians who supported Kalid. A week later, they allegedly returned using the stolen horses and further ransacked other civilian residents.

Another group, led by a supporter of Kalid, then retaliated with an ambush that led to a firefight. A 14-year-old child who was reportedly riding one of the horses at the time, was killed during this incident.

CURRENT SITUATION

As of this report, IDPs from Palimbang who sought refuge in Barangay Ned have already returned, but those from Lake Sebu are still displaced. Food security is a major issue, as the host barangay lacks resources to provide adequate food assistance to the IDPs. This has led to a risk of forced return, even though the security situation in the place of origin remains volatile.

An undetermined number of the displaced families go to their habitual residences during daytime to tend to their crops, and return to the evacuation site at night to avoid risks to their safety. The vulnerable persons who were advised by the barangay chairperson to stay behind still remain in the evacuation site.

The armed supporters of one of the feuding parties are currently encamped at Sitio Kumilat, in Barangay Ned. The forces of the opposing party are reportedly planning to attack and take over this location.

Considering that the affected areas (place of origin and host community) are in different provinces, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of South Cotabato has already requested the Region XII office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for support in providing additional assistance.