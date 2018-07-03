03 Jul 2018

IDP Protection Assessment Report - Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) vs. Pro-ISIS militants in Tubaran and Pagayawan, Lanao del Sur (Issue No. 02; 27 June 2018)

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
INCIDENT BACKGROUND

An airstrike and a subsequent armed confrontation in Barangay Guiarong, Tubaran, Lanao del Sur occurred when the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) launched a Law Enforcement Operation (LEO) on Sunday, 17 June 2018 against a number of people allegedly led by Abu Dar, considered to be rebuilding a group based on the remnants of the ISIS-inspired group that caused the seven (7) month Marawi conflict in May 2017.

The airstrike was launched between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm on Barangay Wago and Dinaigan in Tubaran. This encounter is reported as connected to an earlier armed confrontation between the two groups, two days prior to the recently concluded Barangay Elections in Barangay Malaganding in the same town.

Displacement ensued as a result of the growing tension in the area. Most have taken refuge within safer barangays and nearby municipalities, while others have sought shelter in evacuation centers designated by local government units.

CURRENT SITUATION

Over one week into the conflict, the number of displaced persons has increased. As of 6:0opm of 27 June 2018, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has reached 3,426 families (15,941 individuals) based on the report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Lanao del Sur. Of this total, 2,633 families (12,808 individuals) have evacuated to the homes of friends, family and relatives (home-based) in 7 municipalities, while 791 families (3,143 individuals) have taken shelter in fourteen (14) evacuation centers spread across 7 municipalities.

From the municipality of Pagayawan, a total of 1,842 families (9,210 individuals)

have been recorded as displaced, with 213 families (1,065 individuals) currently being sheltered in six (6) evacuation centers, while 1,629 families (8,145 individuals) are home-based. These IDPs come from five (5) barangays, namely: Padas, Rangiran, llian, Guiarong (1) and Diampaca.

From the municipality of Tubaran, a total of1,584 families (6,731 individuals) have been recorded as displaced, with 578 families (2,078 individuals) currently being sheltered in eight (8) evacuation centers, while 1,006 families (4,653 individuals) are home-based. These IDPs come from eleven (11) barangays, namely: Wago, Guiarong (2), AIog, Tubaran Proper, Madaya, Gaput, Dinaigan, Malaganding, Mindamdag, Paigoay, Matiticop.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Lanao del Sur has conducted a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Assessment (RDANA) to identify the extent of the damage to land and property in the affected areas due to the airstrike and armed confrontation, as well as determine the humanitarian needs of the displaced population. Results of the RDANA have yet to be shared by the PDRRMO.

The AFR continues to conduct pursuit operations in the area, but has selectively allowed IDPs to return to places of origin to collect and retrieve personal belongings, provided the visits are properly coordinated with them. In an agreement with concerned local government units, the AFP will be identifying which areas are safe to return to.

