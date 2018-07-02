IDP Protection Assessment Report - Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) vs. Pro-ISIS militants in Tubaran and Pagayawan, Lanao del Sur (Issue No. 01; 20 June 2018)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

An airstrike and subsequent armed confrontation occurred in Barangay Guiarong, Tubaran and Barangay Padas, Pagayawan, Lanao del Sur when the Armed Forces ofthe Philippines launched a Law Enforcement Operation (LEO) today, 17 June 2018 against an alleged number of people led by Abu Dar considered to be rebuilding a group based on the remnants of the ISIS-inspired group that caused the seven (7) month Marawi conflict in May 2017.

The airstrike was launched between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm on Barangay Wago and Dinaigan in Tubaran. This encounter is reported as connected to an earlier armed confrontation between the two groups two days prior to the recently concluded Barangay Elections in Barangay Malaganding in the same town.

The local government units of the two municipalities have responded to the emergency and have opened designated evacuation centers for IDPs to take temporary shelter in.

CURRENT SITUATION

Based on the report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Lanao del Sur, a total of 2,325 families (11,605 individuals) have been displaced from the municipalities of Tubaran and Pagayawan as of11:36 am of 20 June 2018. Of this total, 1,791 families (8,935 individuals) have evacuated to the homes of friends, family and relatives (home-based), while 534 families (2,670 individuals) have taken shelter in ten (10) designated evacuation centers.

In the municipality of Pagayawan, a total of 255 displaced families have been recorded that are both home-based and in evacuation centers. These IDPs come from seven barangays, namely: Padas, Rangiran, llian, Guiarong, Bangon, Linindingan, Madang and Diampaca. Two evacuation centers are located near the municipal hall and are housing about 57 displaced families.

From the municipality of Tubaran, a total of 1,314 families (6,550 individuals) have been recorded as displaced, with 387 families (1,935 individuals) currently being sheltered in four designated evacuation centers, while 927 families (4,615 individuals) are home-based. The latter are found in Barangay Tangcal, Tubaran, as well as in the municipality of Binidayan.

From the municipality of Pagayawan, a total of1,011 families (5,055 individuals) have been recorded as displaced, with 147 families (735 individuals) currently being sheltered in six (6) designated evacuation centers - one of which is located in the municipality of Ganassi - while 864 families (4,320 individuals) are home-based. The latter are found in five (5) barangays in Pagayawan, as well as in the municipalities of Bayang, Ganassi, Marogong, and Calanogas.

Initial protection monitoring has been separately conducted by Nonviolent Peaceforce (NP), UNHCR, and Community and Family Services International (CFSI) to determine the access of IDPs to food assistance. Protection issues and concern recorded have been referred to the local government units concerned.

In Pagayawan, the local government unit has acquired blank forms of the Disaster Assistance Family Access Cards (DAFAC) from the DSWD provincial sub-office in Malabang for the immediate registration of IDPs in the municipality.