IDP Protection Assessment Report - Armed encounter in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur (AFP vs. Alleged ISIS-Inspired group) (IDPPAR no. 03, Issue no. 01, 2020)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 15 February 2020 at around 0900H, a firefight transpired between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and members of alleged ISIS-inspired group in Barangay Dado of the municipality of Balindong (Watu) and Barangay Tapocan of the municipality of Plagapo, both of Lanao del Sur province. The incident caused the displacement of residents from Purok Kallsyan, Barangay Tapocan to Purok Tagoloan-3 and Lagpan in the same barangay (Tapocan) in Plagapo. Meanwhile, there was no reported displacement from Barangay Dado, Balindong (Watu). According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office (MDRRMO) Haron T. Manalocon, there was a report one (1) casualty from the military but no official confirmation from the AFP.