IDP Protection Assessment Report - Armed Conflict between AFP and BIFF in Maguindanao Province, BARMM (IDPPAR no. 5, Issue no. 3, 2021 | 5 May 2021)

CURRENT SITUATION

Some of the displaced families who just recently returned to their places of origin in several municipalities in Maguindanao Province were again forced to flee their homes because of persistent security risks in the areas within and beyond the SPMS Box. On 23 April 2021, the government security forces in the Municipalities of Rajah Buayan and Shariff Saydona Mustapha allegedly launched mortar and aerial shelling against the BIFF troop, which was sighted in Barangays Ganta and Inaladan, all in Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipality. A number of military vehicles and government troops moved towards the areas of Mamasapano Municipality, particularly in Sitio Pupil of Barangay Bagumbong. On 28 April 2021, the government security forces based in Crossing Salvo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipality and Brgy. Nabundas in Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipality launched another mortar shelling targeting Sitio Bayog in Brgy. Dapiawan and Sitio Tatapan in Brgy. Kitango, all in Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipality, as well as Brgy. Pamalian in Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipality, causing fear among the civilian population. The said mortar shelling resulted in the killing of two civilians and wounding two others in Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipality. As of this report, there are a total of 7, 145 displaced families (approximately 35,725 individuals) based on the report from the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) Maguindanao

The clearing operation against the BIFF is reportedly related to the planned deployment of Joint Peace and Security Team in Brgy. Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipality which was tentatively set on 28 April 2021.

On 06 May 2021, a fresh armed encounter with the BIFF was again reported, this time in Sitios Bentingaw, Brgy. Meta and Malengog, Brgy. Iganagampong, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao. Mortar/Artillery shelling followed by ground assault was reported.