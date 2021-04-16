IDP Protection Assessment Report - Armed Conflict between AFP and BIFF in Maguindanao Province, BARMM (IDPPAR no. 6, Issue no. 01, 2021 | 07 April 2021)

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

On 16 March 2021, some military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were ambushed by unidentified armed men in Sitio Matinneh, Barangay Guiong in Sumisip Municipality while the former were patrolling the area. The said incident resulted to the displacement of 21 families (approximately 105 individuals) who sought temporary refuge within their relatives.

On 21 March 2021, another 37 families (approximately 185 individuals) were preemptively displaced from Sitio Oval, Barangay Guiong to a safer location due to fear of potential clashes between the AFP and the said armed group.

On 01 April 2021, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), with the presence of local chief executive of Sumisip Municipality conducted an assessment and validation for possible intervention to the IDPs.

CURRENT SITUATION

On 1 April 2021, the Municipal Social Welfare Officer (MSWO) of Sumisip Municipality conducted an assessment and validation to determine the urgent protection issues and needs of the displaced families.

The Municipal Local Government Unit (MLGU) provided food packs to the displaced families while return is not yet feasible. Based on the interview conducted by the protection partners, some of the IDP respondents expressed their concern regarding the shortage of food commodities because of their limited access to their sources of livelihood.