ICRC turns over renovated Marawi City Water District building

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Sep. 7 (PIA) -With its mandate to assist civilians and victims of armed conflict, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has turned over the newly renovated office of the Marawi City Water District (MCWD) which was damaged by stray bullets during the Marawi siege.

ICRC Iligan Head Daniele Philippe shared that the organization started working with MCWD even during the siege in order to ensure the continuity of the water supply in the war-torn city.

With the support of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), ICRC organized an emergency water supply in Bito Buadi Itowa evacuation center. PRC still continues the water trucking services in the said evacuation center.

“Being one of the first responders, we supported the Saguiaran Evacuation Center with an emergency water supply and construction of temporary shower blocks,” Philippe added.

To ensure continuity of supply of potable water to Marawi residents and water trucking to IDPs, the ICRC provides a quarterly donation of chlorine and fuel to the MCWD for its pumping stations.

ICRC Water and Habitat delegate Nicolas Laurent reiterated ICRC’s commitment to supporting Marawi residents through MCWD.

“We will continue to support the MCWD with the on-going rehabilitation of the 3 pumping stations and we are extremely happy to see the huge progress the MCWD has achieved so far in the process of recovering from the Marawi Siege,” he said.

Meanwhile, MWCD general manager Rashdi Adiong conveyed his appreciation for the support provided by ICRC.

Task Force Bangon Marawi Field Office Manager Asec. Felix Castro Jr., Lanao del Sur governor Mamintal Adiong Jr, and Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra also attended the said turn-over ceremony. (LELA/PIA ICIC)