Hungary has offered the victims of the Philippines terrorist attack emergency assistance within the framework of the Hungary Helps Program

It was with profound sadness that the Government of Hungary learned of the terrorist attack in the Philippines on Sunday, during the course of which Islamic extremist detonated a bomb in a Catholic church during mass, and also during the rescue operation, killing 27 innocent people and injuring 80 others.

Hungary’s Government condemns this savage terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms, and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

The Government is committed to, and ready to take action with relation to, helping communities that are suffering from humanitarian crises, and accordingly, in the name of the Government, Minister of State for Aiding Persecuted Christians and Implementing the Hungary Helps Program Tristan Azbej has offered 10 million forints in emergency assistance to help those injured in the Philippines attack and the families of the victims. Through this assistance, we would like to express to Christians in the Philippines and to people who are threatened by terrorism that Hungary will help and will not desert them when they are in trouble.

(Prime Minister’s Office)