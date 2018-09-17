Humanitarian assistance to the Philippines

Australia is supporting the Philippines in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Mangkhut has brought torrential rain and damaging winds to the north of the main island of Luzon, affecting over 5 million people.

Australia is providing $800,000 of humanitarian supplies for the emergency response. This includes sleeping mats, blankets, hygiene and shelter kits for up to 25,000 people in the most affected areas.

These supplies are being distributed by the Philippine Red Cross.