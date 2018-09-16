Humanitarian assistance to the Philippines

Australia is supporting the Philippines in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Mangkhut has brought torrential rain and damaging winds to the north of the main island of Luzon, affecting over 5 million people.

Australia is providing $800,000 of humanitarian supplies for the emergency response. This includes sleeping mats, blankets, hygiene and shelter kits for up to 25,000 people in the most affected areas.

These supplies are being distributed by the Philippine Red Cross.

Australia has humanitarian experts deployed to the Philippines, including a disaster risk reduction specialist from the Australia Assists program.

Our Embassy is coordinating closely with Philippine authorities and our international partners.

Australians in the region should monitor local media and follow advice from local authorities.

We stand ready to provide further assistance, if requested by the Philippine Government.

