HHI: Earthquake information especially for less educated Filipinos needs a boost

Manila, Philippines—As a recent Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) survey showed very low levels of earthquake preparedness planning, especially among less educated Filipinos, HHI finds the need for disaster rick reduction and management (DRRM) actors to ensure that information on earthquake are accessible and comprehensible to all.

“Timely access to disaster information is essential as are plans for what to do in the event of an earthquake. Filipinos should be aware of the Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) guidelines on disaster preparedness (Operation Listo) and acquaint themselves with evacuation routes, evacuation shelter locations and should have emergency kits prepared,” HHI Resilient Communities Program Director Vincenzo Bollettino said in a statement.

In HHI’s nationwide household survey conducted in 2017 through its DisasterNet Philippines project, generally, all households have very low planning for earthquake. Households with more highly educated members were more likely to have an earthquake disaster plan (below ten percent) than those with less educated ones (below five percent).

Similarly, households with tertiary education and skilled professionals were more familiar with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS), a seismic scale used to measure the intensity of an earthquake. Familiarity with PEIS among households with a member who completed tertiary education was at 62 percent, 49 percent for those with a member who finished secondary education, 35 percent for those with a member who graduated from primary school, and only 24 percent for households without members who either reach or finish any school level.

The youth, ages 18-35, were also more familiar with PEIS than older Filipinos, at 51 percent. Familiarity with PEIS among ages 36-55 was at 48 percent, and only 43 percent for 56 and older.

Central Luzon which was severely hit by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake on April 22, was one of the regions with the lowest earthquake preparedness planning at the household level

before the disaster happened with only three percent, along with Western Visayas. Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley reported the lowest level of preparedness at one percent; while Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccsksargen at two percent. Metro Manila which was also jolted by the recent earthquake was with the second highest level of preparedness planning before the disaster happened at 13 percent, while Central Visayas reported the highest level at 15 percent.

Households in Central Luzon also reported less experience of earthquakes at only 40 percent; while Central Visayas and Caraga reported most experience of earthquakes at 98 percent and 97 percent, respectively.

Households dependent on agriculture or fishing as their main livelihood are also less likely to have an earthquake management plan (three percent), than skilled/unskilled workers (eight percent), the survey showed.

