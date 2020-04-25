Helping IDPs in the Philippines access vital information on Covid-19

On March 8, 2020, the Filipino government declared the State of Public Health Emergency to address the emergence of Covid-19. The declaration prompted local governments to declare a lockdown and community quarantine. As of April 24, 2020, COVID-19 cases have reached near 7,000 and are growing by the day.

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur provinces in Mindanao are among the worst affected by the lockdown. To prevent the spread of the virus in IDP camps, ACTED is preparing the launch of radio campaigns and posters to display the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ and good hygiene practices, the distribution of hygiene kits to vulnerable communities and the rehabilitation of WASH facilities. Moreover, ACTED is now adapting its activities by applying strict social distancing, hygiene rules and limiting its movements in the intervention areas.