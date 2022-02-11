Help continues in Southern Leyte

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to provide aid to the most vulnerable families in Southern Leyte through food item distribution to 396 families affected by Super Typhoon Odette.

PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon also deployed a payloader to help in clearing 120 cubic meters of debris in Sindangan, Macrohon. The payloaders are used to clear roads to make way for more relief as the Humanitarian organization continues to assist Typhoon affected families in far-flung areas.

“We should not forget that there are people still suffering from the effects of the Typhoon. Almost 2 months since Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in these areas, PRC staff and volunteers continue to be of service to the Filipino people so that they can get back on their feet, ” Sen. Gordon said.

To combat COVID-19 in the area and prevent waterborne diseases, PRC conducted hygiene promotion to 396 individuals and taught them proper hygiene by providing access to clean water.