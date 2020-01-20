20 Jan 2020

Help continues to pour in for Taal evacuees

from Government of the Philippines
By PIA4A pooled report
CALAMBA CITY, Laguna, Jan. 20 (PIA)-- Aid continues to come from all directions for Calabarzon residents affected by activity of Taal Volcano.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog through the students of Basic Leadership Management Course (BLMC) Class 49-2019 assisted in repacking and distribution of relief goods to 23,000 evacuees affected by Taal Volcano Eruption in Brgy Mataas na kahoy, Lipa City, Batangas together with the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

PCG's Task Force Taal Team Lemery also assisted in repacking and distribution of 3,000 relief goods to residence of Brgy Dalipit, Alitagtag, Batangas coordinated by Lemery Municipal Administrator Atty. Raven B. Abrenica.

The Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog also recently joined the massive medical mission, feeding program and distribution of relief goods to all evacuees of Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas conducted by PCG Medical Service and PCG Auxiliary Medical Support Squadron. Free medical consultation with medicines and hygiene kits were also provided.

The Philippine Air Force 355th Aviation Engineer Wing is also set to help in constructing comfort rooms/latrines in some of the evacuation centers in Batangas Province to deal with sanitation.

According to Col. Gerardo M. Zamudio Jr., their team is composed of 25 skilled workers and support personnel led by Lt. Bob Quilay who is also an engineer and knowledgeable in construction works.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Red Cross has set up an emergency medical unit at the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex compound.

A medical tram composed of 4 volunteer doctors and nurses are on standby to cater for the medical needs of Taal Volcano eruption evacuees staying at the Provincial Sports Complex.

The medical tent can accommodate up to 20 beds for patients. (GG/PIA4A pooled report)

