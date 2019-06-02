Health officials hold Kontra Dengue info caravan in Dgte

By Roi Anthoni Lomotan

DUMAGUETE CITY, May 27 (PIA)--The Department of Health (DOH), with the City Health Office (CHO) of Dumaguete, started its dengue prevention campaign this year with a Kontra Dengue Information Caravan held on May 24 at Barangay Candau-ay Covered Court.

DOH - Negros Oriental Provincial Officer Dr. Socrates Villamor and Dumaguete City Health Officer Dr. Sarah Talla are seeing a possible increase in the number of dengue cases this year based on the projected trend of the disease that is why there is a need to intensify the awareness campaign and take a unified action to prevent dengue.

“Sa dengue, naay trend. Sa ikatlo ka tuig gikan sa duhang ubos, pataas ang kaso. Karon tuiga kinahanglan maghanda kita kay first quarter pa lang taas na ang mga kaso (We are seeing a trend. Dengue cases are expected to rise on the third year following two years of low dengue incidence. We should take preventive measures this year since a lot of cases were already recorded in the first quarter of the year),” Dr. Talla told barangay officials who attended the information caravan.

The CHO recorded and validated 270 dengue cases 2017 and 380 in 2018. This year, the CHO have validated 162 cases from January 1 to May 18. However, figures reported to DOH - Negros Oriental cite 241 cases as of May 4.

“Gustong ipasabot number 1 ang Dumaguete City sa tibuok probinsiya ug number 4 sa tibuok region. Unsay buhaton nato? Naa kita sa 2nd quarter karon. Nagsugod na kitang i-intensify ang kampanya para sa prevention and control sa dengue (This means, Dumaguete City ranks first among other towns and cities in terms of number of dengue cases and number 4 in the entire region. What should we do? We are now intensifying the campaign on dengue prevention and control this second quarter),” Dr. Talla said.

“Kung walay breeding site, walay lamok. Kung walay lamok, walay dengue. Mao ning atong advocacy na kihanglan ulit-uliton (We would like to reiterate this advocacy. Mosquitos cannot breed if there’s no breeding site. There will be no dengue if there are no mosquitos.)” She added stressing the importance to hold regular “search and destroy” and clean-up activities in the barangays.

Barangay Candau-ay got the highest increase of dengue cases last year with 55 validated cases.

This year, CHO recorded 30 validated cases in the said barangay as of May 18. This also higher compared to the number of recorded from January 1 to May 18 in 2018 which is 9 cases.

Other barangays Dumaguete City with increased number of dengue cases within the same period include Barangay Batinguel with two cases in 2018 and 11 cases in 2019, Barangay Bajumpandan with four cases in 2018 and eight cases in 2019, Barangay Banilad with four cases in 2018 and nine in 2019, Cantil-e with two cases last year and seven this year, Barangay Taclobo with three cases in 2018 and 13 this year.

DOH Provincial Health Officer Dr. Socrates Villamor also emphasized that although the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) advised that rainy season might begin on June, the province is already experiencing isolated rains over the past days and therefore, the community should start implementing dengue prevention and control measures which include the 4S strategy and sustained information drives.

“Dapat karon pa before mag-start ang rainy season mangandam na gyud ta. Ato na ning gamiton ang 4S. (We should start our preparations now before the rainy season starts. Let us adopt the 4S strategies),” Dr. Villamor said.

“Kaning pagsugpo sa dengue, kinahanglan ni ug tabang ninyong tanan. Dili lang ni mahimo nga ang mga health workers ang motrabaho ani (This movement on preventing dengue needs the cooperation of every one. Health workers cannot do it alone),” Dr. Villamor added.

Based on the records of DOH - Negros Oriental, the province have 1, 333 dengue cases with three deaths from January 1 to May 18 this year. This is 314% increase from the figures recorded last year which is 315 cases with four deaths.

Dr. Ronald Jarvik Buscato, dengue program coordinator of DOH - 7, briefed the barangay officials on the enhanced 4S strategy of the department.

These are: Search and destroy breeding places of mosquitos, Secure self-protection, Seek early consultation, and Support spraying to prevent impending outbreak.

The event concluded with barangay officials signing of a wall of commitment to support the enhanced 4S strategy to prevent dengue. (ral/PIA7-Negros Oriental)