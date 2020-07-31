Health ministry in BARMM traces unvaccinated children against polio

By Bureau of Public Information-BARMM

MARAWI CITY, July 30 (PIA) - The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting a seven-day Rapid Coverage Assessment (RCA) to trace unvaccinated children against polio in the region.

The RCA is MOH-BARMM’s evaluation procedure to find unimmunized children below five years old and vaccinate them against polio for its ‘Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio’ campaign.

The MOH has started the RCA in the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur on Monday, July 27, and will run until August 5.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi is yet to be finalized.

The Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign, which kicked off in the region on July 20, is the Department of Health’s program to end polio in the country.

Bangsamoro government targets to immunize at least 839,677 children in the region’s five provinces until August 2.

As of July 27, the total coverage in the region is at 74.1% or 622,564 children vaccinated.

Several RCA teams of MOH-BARMM has since covered the towns of Sultan Sa Barongis, Parang, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Ampatuan, Datu Piang, South Upi, Buldon, Datu Unsay, and Buluan in the province of Maguindanao, and in Piagapo, Saguiaran and Lumbaca Unayan in Lanao del Sur. (BPI/PIA ICIC))