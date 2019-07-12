Hazard assessment at your fingertips

In commemoration of the 1990 M7.8 Luzon Earthquake, the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) will launch on July 16, 2019 at PHIVOLCS Auditorium, Quezon City the “HazardHunterPH” to help people prepare not just for earthquake, but also volcanic and hydro-meteorological hazards.

HazardHunterPH is the first one-stop shop online application that generates initial hazard assessment report for seismic, volcanic, and hydro-meteorological hazards with explanation and recommendation from mandated government agencies in just a few clicks. It is designed to empower the people with the right information to help them prepare for possible impacts by providing accurate hazard assessment that is quick and easy.

DOST-PHIVOLCS worked together with Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources - Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB), and National Mapping and Resources Information Authority (DENR-NAMRIA) to provide up-to-date hazards information.

HazardHunterPH is a product of the GeoRiskPH project, a multi-agency initiative led by the DOST-PHIVOLCS funded by the DOST, and monitored by DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

For information about the event, please contact:

Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr.

Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change, DOST

and Officer-in-Charge, PHIVOLCS

(+632) 926-2611